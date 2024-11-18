Undercover Blunder: Fake Florida Cop Busted, Again!

It wasn’t difficult to see through this “undercover” scam. A 64-year-old man named William Dennis Milstead decided to pass himself off as an undercover cop to dodge a background check. He thought pretending to be an undercover officer would get him around some basic rental paperwork. But according to WPFB, it didn’t work at all.

Milstead’s really stupid plan began to unravel when a real estate agency could sense something seemed shady about the whole undercover story. He handed them a letter claiming he was some sort of secret agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, doing covert work “off-grid,” so naturally, he couldn’t submit to a background check. Because that’s the kind of top-level he was. The kind that doesn’t have time for silly paperwork.

This guy’s letter was full of spelling errors too. It was supposedly signed by an “assistant captain” of some made up command unit. He even tried to make it sound REAL official, calling it the “off-grid unit” ( how creative) and how Milstead was just three years away from a cushy retirement.

Undercover Fail:

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The actual FDLE wasn’t buying it, though. Turns out, this wasn’t Milstead’s first time being a terrible liar. With a record featuring 13 previous felony arrests and charges for impersonating an officer back in 2002 and 2016, the man clearly had a thing for pretending to be the law.

Milstead didn’t keep the act going for long. On November 13, the cops slapped real cuffs on him, charging him with pretending to be an officer, lying to snag property, and using a communication device for his little scheme. He even got himself a cozy spot at St. Lucie County Jail. But he strolled out a couple of days later after posting bond…

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.