Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

WiLD Bunch Mornings

Undercover Blunder: Fake Florida Cop Busted, Again!

Author Budman

It wasn’t difficult to see through this “undercover” scam. A 64-year-old man named William Dennis Milstead decided to pass himself off as an undercover cop to dodge a background check. He thought pretending to be an undercover officer would get him around some basic rental paperwork. But according to WPFB, it didn’t work at all. 

Milstead’s really stupid  plan began to unravel when a real estate agency could sense something seemed shady about the whole undercover story. He handed them a letter claiming he was some sort of secret agent for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, doing covert work “off-grid,” so naturally, he couldn’t submit to a background check. Because that’s the kind of top-level he was. The kind that doesn’t have time for silly paperwork.

This guy’s letter was full of spelling errors too. It was supposedly signed by an “assistant captain” of some made up command unit. He even tried to make it sound REAL official, calling it the “off-grid unit” ( how creative) and how Milstead was just three years away from a cushy retirement.

Undercover Fail:

A Florida man with a history of felonies was arrested for impersonating an undercover officer in an attempt to bypass a background check.
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

 

The actual FDLE wasn’t buying it, though. Turns out, this wasn’t Milstead’s first time being a terrible liar. With a record featuring 13 previous felony arrests and charges for impersonating an officer back in 2002 and 2016, the man clearly had a thing for pretending to be the law.

Milstead didn’t keep the act going for long. On November 13, the cops slapped real cuffs on him, charging him with pretending to be an officer, lying to snag property, and using a communication device for his little scheme. He even got himself a cozy spot at St. Lucie County Jail. But he strolled out a couple of days later after posting bond… 

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.

Sign Up For The B In The Know Newsletter

Music and entertainment stories, SWFL happenings, exclusive contests, games, and more inside every newsletter.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Budman
Category:
Tags:
,,,

More Local News

Load More