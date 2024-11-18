Wicked: The Experience Open Now At Universal Studios Orlando

Wicked is one of the most anticipated movies of this holiday season and to get you ready for its release, Wicked: The Experience is open now at Universal Studios Orlando.

Wicked hits movie theaters this weekend, November 22, and if you’re heading to Universal Orlando this week, you’ll get a sneak peek with Wicked: The Experience. There is so much hype around this movie after being so successful on Broadway. Even my mom, who hasn’t been to a movie theater in over 20 years, can’t wait to be there this weekend with popcorn in hand to see it on the big screen. And she’s not the only one excited. While it’s early, the movie is projected to bring in $100-$125 million in opening weekend. And reviews are looking good, with one critic calling Wicked “a masterpiece”.

Obviously Universal Studios is all about the movies. And ahead of Wicked‘s opening this weekend, they have opening Wicked: The Experience. Wicked: The Experience is a new themed store that is officially open that will take you on an adventure through the Ozmopolitan from Shiz University to the Emerald City. With plenty of merchandise to purchase, you’ll also see costumes and prop replicas from designers that actually worked on the movie. There are also plenty of instagrammable photo op’s. And the experience is free with your theme park ticket.

Outside of the park, at City Walk, there are some fun Wicked-themed treats as well. At Voodoo Doughnut, there are 2 Wicked doughnuts, one the Enchantingly Emerald Doughnut, the other the Perfectly Pink Doughnut. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen is featuring an Ozitively Pink & Green Shake as well.

