Thanksgiving is coming up in less than 2 weeks and if you’re starting to plan your menu, here’s where to buy the cheapest food for Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida.

We all know that the prices of just about everything have gone up over the last few years. And if you’re cooking, especially for a big group, you may be looking to save money where you can. I never really did before, but now I find myself going from store to store to complete my shopping list for the week. And when there are so many food items for your Thanksgiving spread, it can definitely add up. If you want to avoid having to run around and find the best one-stop-shop for your feast, here’s where to buy the cheapest food for Thanksgiving in Southwest Florida.

When it comes to foods for Thanksgiving, there’s a lot that’s included in the spread. Turkey is the main event, but I would be happy with a meal of all sides. Give me all the potatoes, mashed and sweet, roasted veggies, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin and pecan pies. But let’s face it, to make all of this, it can add up.

Coupons4real.com dug in and did the research to find us the best deals on a variety of foods. They looked at prices for over 225,000 items across different categories including meat and seafood, dairy and eggs, beverages, bakery, and frozen and produce in over 170 supermarkets in major US cities. When it comes to a store’s own brand, there are some stores that stand out more than the rest when it comes to the best prices.

When it comes to chicken, the cheapest can be found at Walmart; ground beef at Aldi; milk at Costco; and parmesan at Target. And while these foods may not be on your Thanksgiving menu, overall, Walmart (Great Value) is the cheapest store chain for their store brand products. Aldi (Happy Farms) is the second cheapest supermarket chain, with Costco (Kirkland Signature) in 3rd place.

