7 Versatile Red Wines To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Many Americans are finalizing their shopping lists for Thanksgiving meals. I have some ideas to help in the beverage department. For Wine Wednesday, here are 7 versatile red wines to celebrate Thanksgiving. They come from around the world and are a variety of grapes and styles.
I like a mix of wine on my Thanksgiving table. You can’t go wrong with fresh whites to lighten the load of some of the heavy and fatty sides dishes. Click here for some good ideas. Next week, I have some sparkling alternatives. But today, it’s all about the reds.
Italian Red Wines To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Let’s start in Italy. Italians might not have come over with the Pilgrims. However, they found their way to the U.S. continent in droves, brought vines and planted vineyards. Pasqua is from Verona, home to Romeo and Juliet
It is said to be inspired by love. The label resembles the sentiments of love written on the wall of Juliet’s home in Verona. Hopefully love is the sentiment that will prevail around your holiday table.
Spanish Red Wines To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Spaniards have also been important to weaving the fabric of our nation. This Conde Valdemar Rioja is by respected winery Bodegas Valdemar. The family has been making wine in Spain from some 130 years and are highly regarded. Many Spanish wines have a nice rustic characteristic that is nice with Thanksgiving foods.
American Red Wines To Celebrate Thanksgiving
You can rarely go wrong with pinot noir for this holiday. They often have earthy flavors such as mushrooms and can be herbal. While the concentration of fruit can vary, those fruits are often lighter and complimentary to many of the dishes on the Thanksgiving table.
EnRoute was created by the award winning Far Niente Winery and Nickel & Nickel wineries in Napa. However, these grapes come from Sonoma.
Blends are always a good idea for a smorgasbord of flavors. This one comes from Spring Valley Vineyards in Washington state. I originally picked this up for a story on WAugust, a clever title for Washington Wine Month in August. A wine like this is meant to be on a Thanksgiving table.
More Red Wines To Celebrate Thanksgiving
On to California. Quilt Napa Valley Fabric Of The Land Red is a tribute to the character of Napa Valley and its patchwork of vineyards. Kind of like the folks who will be at your Thanksgiving table, a patchwork of characters.
Finally, don’t overlook a good zinfandel. Pedroncelli make some beautiful zins and The Legacy Block is new to their portfolio. The family owned winery has been in the business since the 1920’s.
Finally, Cabernet Sauvignon. Some can be a little heavy for a typical Thanksgiving meal. This one however seems tailor made. You might be more familiar with La Crema Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. They are easy to find and on the affordable side.
The winery released its first ever cabernet in September. So if you serve this one, it will likely be a new discovery for many of your guests.
Put one of these versatile red wines to celebrate Thanksgiving on your table this season. Or use than as a guide for something similar. Cheers.
Drink responsibly.