Everything We Know About ‘Squid Game’ 3  

If you’re like us and you’ve binge-watched Squid Game Season 2 as soon as the episodes dropped, chances are you’re eagerly waiting for Season 3 and reading everything about the next season to learn more. Don’t worry, our fellow fans (Squidsters? Squidish? Squidwards?), because we’ll update you on everything we know about Season 3 and how long we still have to wait to see it.

When is the release date for Squid Game 3?

Since creator Hwang Dong-hyuk mentioned that Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed simultaneously, we might not have to wait long (thankfully not another 3 years!) like we did for Season 2. Besides, we already know it will be released this year. As for the exact date, it seems Netflix may have accidentally leaked it during a video that went live, according to Forbes. The presumed release date for Squid Game Season 3 is June 27, 2025. Hopefully, this holds, and we only have to wait six more months for the final season.

Who will be back for Season 3?

Most likely, cast members whose characters did not die in Season 2 will return for Season 3. So, no more Thanos (yay) and Jung-bae (crying). Jung-bae’s death was actually necessary for Seong Gi-hun, or Player 456, to hit rock bottom for letting his friend get killed.

Who is Chul-su?

In the teaser trailer, we saw the addition of another doll, Chul-su. Chul-su also briefly appeared in Season 2’s post-credits scene. According to Business Insider, some fans speculated that Chul-su’s addition might have the players playing “Jack and Jill,” a board game where players use a die (in other words, not a pair of dice, but just one die) to race up a hill toward a finish line. However, this seems unlikely, as the games usually consist of playground games.

Will Leonardo DiCaprio join Season 3?

Fans went wild when a trailer surfaced showing Leonardo DiCaprio, making it seem like he’s going to be in Squid Game Season 3. Although the trailer is obviously fake, it’s understandable why some thought otherwise, as it was uploaded by a YouTube-verified page and used real clips from Squid Game Season 2, mixing AI-generated and human-made video clippings, as well as scenes from films with DiCaprio to make it look “legit.”

Netflix has already debunked this rumor via a statement. As reported by the Daily Mail: “The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

Since it’s such a highly anticipated show, be wary of the news and updates you come across on the internet or social media, as there are clout-chasers using Squid Game Season 3 to attract engagement.