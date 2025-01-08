Fort Myers Council Mulls Private Control of Skatium Despite Community Pushback

Fort Myers leaders are in talks with a private company about running the Skatium, even as locals spoke out against the idea during the Jan. 6, 2025, meeting.

In a city where over a third of kids live in poverty, this key community center offers affordable access to ice sports, court games, and indoor soccer. During talks, council member Liston Bochette emphasized finding a balance between making money and serving the public.

“We want to look at the numbers. Is it profitable? Is it not profitable? What do we want to invest in, this, or what do we want to have someone else invest in? It’s a worthy topic worth discussing,” Bochette told Fox 4 Now.

The Skatium has a family-friendly atmosphere, hosting hockey, ice skating, basketball games, soccer matches, and roller derby. During the meeting, parents defended the center’s affordable youth programs, with many insisting these budget-friendly options are crucial for local families looking to get their kids into sports.