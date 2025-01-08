Four-Story Hotel Development Planned Near Fort Myers Beach Pier

A new hotel complex with 50 rooms, retail shops, and restaurants will soon go up near Fort Myers Beach Pier. This 60,000-square-foot project needs special approval for eight building code exceptions.

At four stories tall, this building goes beyond Times Square’s typical three-story limit. Town officials will look at the project this week, with both the Planning Agency and Council scheduled to review.

“Oh nice, very nice, clean, definitely love the colors. I think that’s going to be a nice little jewel on the beach,” local tourist Frank Merlihan told Fox 4 Now.

This beach area has gotten attention from investors. A nearby beachfront lot recently sold for $6 million.

While looking to bring in more tourists, developers say they’ll keep beach walkways open. Feedback from locals shows community backing, as long as public beach access remains the same.

“It’s a little big, but as long as it’s not blocking off more of the beach way for everybody, then I don’t care,” another Fort Myers Beach visitor told Fox 4 Now.

This project is part of bigger plans to refresh the waterfront. Architects picked bright colors and modern designs while keeping the coastal feel that makes the area unique.