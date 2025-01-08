Challenge Accepted: Jelly Roll Believes He Can End Eminem & MGK’s Feud

Jelly Roll has teamed up with both Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly before, and now he thinks he might be the one to end their long-running feud. On a recent episode of Flagrant, the rapper turned country singer said he’s ready to take on the challenge.

While talking about his experiences working with both stars, Jelly Roll shared his hope to “bring them together” someday. He said he sees “so much more of them in each other than they know.” He even added confidently, “They’re gonna get together one day, eventually.”

“I haven’t really brought it up to Marshall yet, ’cause I’m just still kind of glad that I’m still in that circumference to be able to have those conversations,” Jelly Roll continued. “I also gave [MGK] some perspective too: We all grew up watching Eminem take over the game early. If you got mentioned in an Eminem song, it was like being mentioned in a comedy special. You’re on f–ing fire. You couldn’t be hotter.”

In 2012 the Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly feud began. MGK referred to Eminem’s daughter, Hallie, who was 16 years old at the time as “Hot as f–” on Twitter.

Since then, the two rappers have taken shots at each other through their music, with Em most recently calling out his rival on 2020’s “Unaccommodating.”

“But when they ask me is the war finished with MGK? Of course it is,” Em riffed on the track. “I cleansed him of his mortal sins/ I’m God and the Lord forgives/ Even the devil worshippers.”

Even so, Jelly Roll believes a truce between his two friends is “inevitable.” On the episode, he shared, “I think that they’re gonna find each other’s heart more than they don’t.” He added, “If they never do connect that way, [the feud] did more for both of them than it did to hurt either one of them.”

While the feud between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly is not over, it seems to have calmed down.

