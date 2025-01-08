Lady Gaga Scores Multiple #1 Hits Across Three Decades

Lady Gaga has just joined an exclusive club as the third artist ever to score multiple No. 1 hits during a decade, across three different decades. Her latest chart-topping success comes from her collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Die with a Smile,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 nearly five months after its release.

This marks Gaga’s second No. 1 song of the 2020s, solidifying her streak of dominating the charts in each of the last three decades. According to Billboard, only two artists before her have achieved this rare feat: Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson.

Michael Jackson was the first to accomplish this milestone. His chart reign began in the 1970s with hits like “Ben” and “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” (which barely snuck in before the decade ended in 1979). He dominated the ’80s with nine No. 1 hits, including “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and “Bad.” In the ‘90s, he added two more chart-toppers with “Black or White” and “You Are Not Alone.”

Janet Jackson followed, starting her winning streak in the ‘80s with songs like “When I Think of You” and “Miss You Much.” She owned the ‘90s with hits such as “That’s The Way Love Goes” and “Together Again” before adding “Doesn’t Really Matter” and “All for You” to her list in the 2000s.

Now, Gaga has joined their ranks. Her journey began in 2009 with “Just Dance” and “Poker Face.” She added “Born This Way” and “Shallow” in the 2010s, and kicked off the 2020s with “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande. Thanks to “Die with a Smile,” Gaga’s chart-topping legacy spans three decades

