Lee County Launches Road Safety Survey After 100 Annual Traffic Deaths

After troubling numbers showed yearly deaths exceeding 100 and major injuries hitting 600 on local roads between 2019 and 2023, Lee County officials have created a survey for residents about road safety. These accidents cost the community $2 billion.

The simple survey asks 12 basic questions about walking and biking dangers, allowing people to point out areas they feel need improvement. The feedback will help create a plan to reduce accidents.

Through this survey, residents can share ideas to make roads safer, from changing speed limits to increasing police presence. The online format makes it easy for everyone to participate.

The survey is available on the county website for anyone wanting to give feedback.