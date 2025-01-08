Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Lose Pacific Palisades Home In Wildfires

A raging wildfire destroyed TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Pratt’s Pacific Palisades mansion on January 8, 2025. Powerful winds reaching 60 mph forced 30,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

The fire began in the Santa Monica Mountains at 10:20 am Tuesday, with flames racing toward nearby neighborhoods. CAL FIRE says the blaze has burned through 2,921 acres.

“Just spoke to my dad- he tried to save my brother’s house but the wind is so strong there was nothing he could do. Even the fire station in the palisades has burned down,” said Stephanie Pratt to YouTube.

Weather conditions are making things worse. Weather reports predict mountain winds could hit 100 mph through Wednesday morning. These extreme winds keep driving the fire toward more homes.

Spencer Pratt captured the devastating moment on video as fire engulfed their house. He, Heidi, and their sons Ryker and Gunner escaped just in time. “A nightmare come true,” he said while filming.

As the fire spread quickly, LA City Fire called for immediate evacuations. Burning embers are jumping through the air, sparking new fires in multiple locations, making it challenging for firefighters to contain the spread.

The fire now puts other homes at risk in this wealthy neighborhood. Firefighters are working around the clock in dangerous conditions to save what they can.

From her LA home near the fire zone, Stephanie Pratt keeps posting updates about the danger while watching her family’s ordeal unfold.

With strong winds continuing, fire officials believe the fire will grow larger. They’ve urged nearby residents to stay vigilant and be prepared to leave.