Review: The Buddy Holly Story At Broadway Palm

If you want to see a show that will bring you to your feet, you have to check out Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story at Broadway Palm.

Last Friday was opening night of Buddy at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. I was invited to check out the show along with other members of the media and had a wonderful time. I brought my parents with me who love the music of Buddy Holly and I’m pretty sure they’ve told everyone they know how great the show was. We love going to the shows and I think this one was their favorites so far.

This musical played out more like a performance with the story of Buddy’s rise to fame in rock and roll holding it all together. Hunter Henrickson, who plays Buddy Holly, has it down- the look, the sound- he was incredible. The majority of the scenes play out in a recording studio or on stage from 1956 to 1959 and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a show at Broadway Palm with this much music. I didn’t county, but there had to be 30 songs performed with a some fun surprises at the end from The Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens, the three’s last performance at the Clear Lake Winter Dance Party.

Knowing the end of the story, “The Day the Music Died”, I wasn’t sure how the show would end. And while they acknowledged what happened on the night of February 3, 1959, they brought the energy right back up and the Broadway Palm turned into a dance party too with everyone on their feet dancing and singing along to their favorite Buddy Holly tunes. It was so much fun.

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story plays at Broadway Palm through February 15. For tickets and more information, click here

Marija/BBGI

Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.