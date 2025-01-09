California Fires Cause Devastation Throughout Los Angeles Area

(Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Multiple fires across the Los Angeles area have caused devastation across more than 45 square miles, according to officials, including one in Hollywood Hills. At least 179,000 people are under evacuation orders due to the fires.

Five People Dead Due to Devastating California Fires

At least five people are dead as a result of the fires, and more than 1,300 structures have burned, while thousands more are in jeopardy.

Per NPR, “The Eaton and Palisades fires are the largest of the five wildfires raging in LA, burning more than 29,000 acres. The Sunset Fire is the newest, erupting in the Hollywood Hills late Wednesday,” January 8.

The fires are causing mass evacuations, and President Biden has deemed the area a federal disaster area to aid in funding recovery efforts.

The National Weather Service has also issued a red flag warning through 6 p.m. PT Friday for the Los Angeles and Ventura counties, adding that high winds and low humidity could cause the fires to get worse. According to the National Weather Service, a red flag warning “means warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.”

On Wednesday night, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a post on X that more than 7,500 firefighting personnel were “on the ground working with local and federal partners to respond to California’s ongoing historic wildfires.”

“Southern California residents — please remain vigilant tonight. Listen to local officials and be ready to evacuate if you’re near impacted areas,” he added.

One bit of good news amid the devastation is that the Hollywood evacuation order has been lifted, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on Thursday.

“As of yesterday, winds have allowed for air operations, and that has enabled significant progress in Hollywood and Studio City last night,” Bass said. “As of 7:30 this morning, evacuation orders in Hollywood have been lifted.”

