LA Wildfires: Celebrities Who’ve Had to Evacuate Their Homes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 8: Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a building on Sunset Boulevard amid a powerful windstorm on January 8, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 15,000 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second major fire continues to burn near Eaton Canyon in Altadena. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

Wildfires caused by dry conditions and powerful winds ravaging Los Angeles have forced residents—including Hollywood celebrities—to evacuate. From beachfront properties to Hollywood Hills estates, these fires have spared no one. Beyond the smoke and flames, the evacuation of these celebrities serves as a reminder of the catastrophic power of nature and the resilience of humankind when faced with disaster.

Celebrities Who Evacuated and Lost Their Homes

Mark Hamill

The Star Wars actor posted a typed note on his Instagram saying that his family evacuated their Malibu home when there were just “small fires on both sides of the road.” He later corrected this in his caption by adding, “* there “were” small fires* ^ (gimme a break- we were fleeing for our lives).”

James Woods

James Woods posted on X about his family’s loss. He posted a video of their home’s surroundings a night prior to the wildfire. He wrote in the caption, “I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say.”

I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely.



It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say. pic.twitter.com/nH0mLpxz5C — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton posted on her Instagram a news video clipping of their burnt-down Malibu home. She wrote, “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

Hilton also used her platform to inform that her 11:11 Media Impact Team is already working with nonprofit organizations on how they can support those devastated by the fire. She also thanked the firefighters and first responders for risking their lives in the call of duty.

Cameron Mathison

The General Hospital actor is also among those celebrities who lost their home. He posted on Instagram a video of the aftermath of the fire. He wrote in the caption, “We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday. Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires”

Actors Andrew Walker and Aiden Turner both offered a place for Mathison and his family to stay.

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Freaky Friday actress posted on her Instagram that her family evacuated and that her “community and possibly my home is on fire.” She also expressed her gratitude for the “good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze.” She also advised people to “Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work,” and to “Pray if you believe in it and even if you don’t, pray for those who do.”

She then posted an update that their home is safe, but that their “beloved neighborhood is gone.” She also thanked the firefighters and fire responders.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is among the many Hollywood celebrities who evacuated early on. She shared videos of the devastation on her Instagram. She said that her children’s school is gone, as well as their favorite restaurants. She also provided words of hope to those who, like her, lost everything; she noted that even if their community is broken, “we will be here to rebuild together.”

Other celebrities who evacuated and lost their homes in the LA wildfires include Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Eugene Levy, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Whitney Cummings, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, Billy Crystal, Julianne Hough, and many others.