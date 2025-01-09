South Seas Resort Launches Job Fair To Fill 150 Positions During Recovery

A big hiring event began Jan. 8, 2025, as South Seas Resort took over Fort Myers’ Ranch Concert Hall and Saloon. Their aim? Getting 150 new employees on board within two months as part of their ongoing storm recovery work.

People looking for work can stop by through this evening, January 9th, with two daily sessions running 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The resort has openings for front-desk staff to kitchen workers. They’re looking for servers, managers, bellmen, trolley drivers, housekeepers, and people to run activities. Some may even be offered jobs while at the fair.

“We got Bellman, bell women,” Shawn Farrell, South Seas general manager, told NBC 2 News. “We have trolley drivers. We got housekeeping stewarding, leadership positions, retail, and all kinds of recreation.”

Last year South Seas saw both improvements and challenges. New permits allowed the resort to build bigger and taller, but the Captiva Civic Association and Lee County strongly opposed these plans.

While repair crews work on fixing things up, visitors can now stay in half the rooms, while they continue to work on the restaurants.