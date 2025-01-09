Paris Hilton, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, & Others Share Resources as LA Fires Rage

Massive wildfires are tearing through Los Angeles, forcing thousands of people to evacuate their homes. As the fires grow worse, many celebrities are stepping up to share helpful resources for those affected.

According to the Associated Press, the Palisades Fire on the west side is now the worst in LA’s history. CBS News reported that strong winds have caused it to spread quickly, burning 15,800 acres and forcing over 30,000 people to evacuate, with no progress in containing it so far. Multiple reports also say that on the east side, the Eaton Fire near Pasadena has doubled in size in just one day, burning 10,600 acres. It has claimed five lives and forced more than 52,000 residents to leave their homes.

Celebrities Sharing Helpful Resources

Ariana Grande posted on Instagram Stories “My heart is with everyone impacted by the devastating LA fires,” and shared links to three organizations helping those affected: the LAFD Foundation, California Community Foundation, and Mutual AID LA Network. She also included a graphic with evacuation centers and animal shelters. The Weeknd shared the same post on his Stories.

Billie Eilish also linked to the Los Angeles Fire Department on her Stories, writing, “What’s going on in LA right now is sooo scary and devastating.”

Shawn Mendes shared similar resources and added, “I’m sorry to those who have lost their homes already, I can’t imagine. As long as you are safe out there.”

Vanessa Hudgens reminded her followers to “keep an eye out for evacuation zones,” and said, “This is so scary. My heart breaks for everyone affected. Thank you to all the firefighters out there risking their lives.”

Heartbroken beyond words 💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.😢 This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps… pic.twitter.com/aeJAgJrymA — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 9, 2025

Paris Hilton posted that she’s “praying for LA/California” and included a graphic with organizations like the American Red Cross, Baby2Baby, Calfund Wildfire Recovery Fund, California Fire Foundation, LA Food Bank, and Watch Duty.

On Wednesday, in a deeply emotional post on X, media mogul Paris Hilton shared her grief over losing her home to the wildfires. “Heartbroken beyond words,” she wrote, adding, “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

Several other celebrities have also lost their homes to the fires, including Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, James Woods, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag from The Hills. Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s Pacific Palisades home was reduced to rubble and ash, while Anna Faris also confirmed the destruction of her house.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck evacuated to Jennifer Garner’s home to stay safe during the crisis.

Health alerts, evacuation updates and shelter information can be found on LA County’s emergency website here.

