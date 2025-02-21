If you’re a true crime junkie, the newest series to hit Hulu is The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground Of A Serial Killer.

I first heard about Herb Baumeister and the murders at Fox Hollow Farm in an episode of my favorite true crime podcast, Crime Junkie. This case goes back to the late 90’s where Herb, a local business man, was living a double life. He presented himself as a straight man with a wife named Julie and the father of 2 young children, but he was also living a secret life as a gay man in Indianapolis. He would go to gay clubs, bring men back to his home, murder them and bury them on his property, Fox Hollow Farm. The 4-part series, The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground Of A Serial Killer is available to stream now on Hulu.

Binge or Bounce: The Fox Hollow Murders On Hulu

While I’ve always had a fascination with the minds of serial killers, I find those that have seemingly normal lives to be the most interesting. How they can get away with doing what they do for so long is always amazing. And Herb Baumeister falls right into that. This series has interviews with not only his wife, but the families of his victims and Mark Goodyear, who is thought to be a possible accomplice of Herb’s. He’s definitely a weird guy and it was unsettling watching and listening to him. I feel like he knows way more than he’s letting on. And the thing I find most bizarre was that Herb had creepy posing mannequins down in his pool area where he would take his victims.