I’ve always been a big reader, so I was thrilled (no pun intended) when author Christopher Null sent me his newest novel, The Cul-De-Sac.

When it comes to the types of books I like to read, my go-to are psychological thrillers. But really, any kind of crime story is right up my alley. From true crime, thrillers and even cozy mysteries. I had the opportunity to read Christopher Null’s The Cul-De-Sac and let me tell you, it was a wild ride.

Christopher Null Thrills Readers With The Cul-De-Sac



The Cul-De-Sac is a book about serial killer Klaus Fischer. He decided that his victim was his last, until meeting Peg Jurgenson, a neighbor in the cul-de-sac. The story is a fast read with short chapters, which I love, each written from a different person’s perspective. From all people who live, primarily, in the cul-de-sac: Klaus, Peg, Alex, Eliza, Lew. Makes you really think just how well you actually know your neighbors.

Things I liked about this book include the major twist of what transpires between Klaus and Peg. It is completely unexpected. As I mentioned before, because of the short chapters I flew through this book in less than a week. You really get to know the characters and the suspense that builds throughout the whole book. I was flipping those pages so fast to find out what was going to happen next.

What I didn’t like were just a few things. Because of all the different characters, at first it was a bit confusing and it took a while to figure out who everyone was. Once I got past that, I was happy until the last 20 pages or so. There was a weird event that played out with another neighbor in the cul-de-sac we weren’t familiar with until then that I found completely unnecessary. It made zero sense and didn’t add to the book in any way other than to make me say “huh?”.

And let’s talk about the ending. Without giving too much away (I hate spoilers), let’s just say, I hated it. For a book I really enjoyed reading, this ending killed it for me. I have so many questions and I feel that it didn’t wrap it up in any way whatsoever. To me, the book came off as being unfinished. For that, I’d give this book 3.5 stars.