Publix Unveils New Game-Changing Sub Bread
Here in Florida, we love our Pub Subs and Publix has unveiled a new game-changing sub bread.
When I was a kid, living in Chicago, we would always come down to Florida for vacation. We had a beach house on Clearwater Beach and I remember driving over the causeway and our first stop was always the Publix on Island Way. That was where I was first introduced to the Pub Sub and I’ve never stopped loving them.
It’s not just me that loves them. In Florida, Pub Subs are practically a state treasure.Whether you're a beachgoer or heading out on the boat stopping in to grab a quick lunch or a local stopping for an easy dinner after a long day, a sub from Publix hits the spot every time. If you haven’t had it yet, just this week Publix unveiled a new bread that has changed my world.
This week was a big week at Publix as they unveiled a new game-changing sub bread. Now, for as much as I enjoy a good Pub Sub, I usually get a wrap because the bread is a little on the hard side for me. Some people really like that signature crusty bread, but I feel like I’m gonna break a tooth. So when I heard that they were now offering a new soft sub roll, I had to try it. I usually get the Italian, but went with the London Broil sub for the first time and it was so tasty.
This is the bread to get! I always said that if Publix had Subway soft bread that their subs would be 100 times better. And they did it! Just ask for the soft sub roll. I’ll definitely be back this weekend for another one.