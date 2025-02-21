Here in Florida, we love our Pub Subs and Publix has unveiled a new game-changing sub bread.

When I was a kid, living in Chicago, we would always come down to Florida for vacation. We had a beach house on Clearwater Beach and I remember driving over the causeway and our first stop was always the Publix on Island Way. That was where I was first introduced to the Pub Sub and I’ve never stopped loving them.

It’s not just me that loves them. In Florida, Pub Subs are practically a state treasure.Whether you're a beachgoer or heading out on the boat stopping in to grab a quick lunch or a local stopping for an easy dinner after a long day, a sub from Publix hits the spot every time. If you haven’t had it yet, just this week Publix unveiled a new bread that has changed my world.

Publix Unveils New Game-Changing Sub Bread



This week was a big week at Publix as they unveiled a new game-changing sub bread. Now, for as much as I enjoy a good Pub Sub, I usually get a wrap because the bread is a little on the hard side for me. Some people really like that signature crusty bread, but I feel like I’m gonna break a tooth. So when I heard that they were now offering a new soft sub roll, I had to try it. I usually get the Italian, but went with the London Broil sub for the first time and it was so tasty.