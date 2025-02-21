The Southwest Florida Ag Expo
Enjoy a fun-filled experience with carnival rides, delicious food, crafts, a livestock show and sale, exhibits, live entertainment, a petting zoo, and much more! It’s the perfect event for the whole family to make lasting memories. Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of agriculture and community!
For more information, VISIT swflagexpo.com
- Dates of contests: 2/24/25 - 3/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 20
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What the prize value is: $120
- Who is providing the prize: SWFL Ag Expo