The Southwest Florida Ag Expo

The SWFL Ag Expo, February 27th – March 9th at the Lee County Civic Center Complex in North Fort Myers

Diana Beasley

February 27th - March 9th at the Lee County Civic Center Complex in North Fort Myers

Listen to B1039 to win tickets!

Enjoy a fun-filled experience with carnival rides, delicious food, crafts, a livestock show and sale, exhibits, live entertainment, a petting zoo, and much more! It’s the perfect event for the whole family to make lasting memories. Don’t miss out on this exciting celebration of agriculture and community!

For more information, VISIT swflagexpo.com

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 2/24/25 - 3/7/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 20
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $120
  • Who is providing the prize:  SWFL Ag Expo
Diana BeasleyEditor
