Ultimate Ninjas Academy Plans First Florida Location in Fort Myers

A new kind of kids’ fitness is coming to Fort Myers

Rebecca Allen
Kids doing exercises in gym at kindergarten or elementary school. Children sport and fitness sports rings concept
primipil/Getty Images

new kind of kids' fitness is coming to Fort Myers as Ultimate Ninjas Academy gets ready to open its first Florida location. The 3,000-square-foot gym, opening Feb. 24, 2025, on College Parkway, will change how local kids from 10 months to 10 years old tackle physical challenges.

The Chicago-based company is growing beyond its nine current locations across the country. Local partners Jim Stewart and Cordula Reichardt will run the Fort Myers location while five more spots are being built nationwide.

Kristen Gustafson, who worked at Anytime Fitness, will run day-to-day operations. They're looking to hire 10 new team members, mainly targeting fitness-minded college students.

The program helps develop basic movement skills and features independent obstacle course training for kids.

EducationFort MyersKids
Rebecca AllenWriter
