5 Hilariously Bad Infomercial Products

An Infomercial just loves to make everything look life-changing. They show people struggling with basic stuff, like cracking an egg or sitting on the couch, and then—bam!—here comes a “genius” product to save the day. But let’s be real: a lot of these products are total junk.



For every cool gadget, there’s a pile of useless stuff that barely works. The commercials act like you can’t live without it, but once you buy it, you’re stuck with something that breaks, doesn’t do what it promised, or is just plain dumb. It’s like they care more about selling the hype than making something useful.



The funniest part? The way these products are advertised. The actors go overboard, like spilling spaghetti across the kitchen because they don’t have the “perfect” strainer. Or someone sweating buckets just from holding a regular pan. It’s so ridiculous, you almost want to buy the product just to see if it’s really that bad.



And when the product flops, it doesn’t just disappear. People post reviews, make jokes, and share clips of how terrible it is. Some of these products even became famous—not for being good, but for being hilariously bad.

So, let’s check out the worst of the worst.

These infomercial products weren’t just disappointing—they were straight-up disasters. If you ever bought one, don’t worry. You weren’t the only one who fell for it.

Here's Some of the Worst Infomercial Products

The Shake Weight

Marketed as a revolutionary fitness tool, the Shake Weight promised toned arms with minimal effort. Users were instructed to shake the device back and forth, leading to awkward and often hilarious workout sessions. Despite its claims, many found it ineffective and more of a gag gift than a serious piece of exercise equipment.

2. The Flowbee

Tired of spending money at the barber? The Flowbee offered a solution: a vacuum-powered haircutting system. Users attached it to their vacuum cleaner, hoping for a salon-quality haircut at home. In reality, it often led to uneven cuts and a lot of cleanup, making it more trouble than it was worth.

3. The Better Marriage Blanket

This product took a unique approach to marital harmony by addressing nighttime flatulence. The blanket claimed to use activated carbon to neutralize odors, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep. While the concept was amusing, many questioned its effectiveness and practicality in real-life situations.

4. The UroClub

For golfers who couldn't wait for the next restroom break, the UroClub presented a discreet solution: a portable urinal disguised as a golf club. While it aimed to provide relief on the course, the idea of using it in public raised eyebrows and left many questioning its practicality.

5. The Rejuvenique Facial Toning Mask