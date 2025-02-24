If you enjoy a good rom-com, you have to check out Crazy For You now playing at Broadway Palm in Fort Myers.

Friday night I was invited to opening night, along with other members of the media, of Crazy For You at Broadway Palm. I have to be honest, that other than some of the songs like "Someone To Watch Over Me" and "I've Got Rhythm", I wasn't familiar at all with the story. But I really enjoyed it.

Crazy For You Now Playing At Broadway Palm

Crazy For You is a lighthearted musical of a guy named Bobby who is ready to follow his dreams of a being a dancer, but his mother's dreams of him continuing in the family banking business have him going out west to foreclose on a small town theater. While there, Bobby gets caught up in a really funny mix-up as he falls in love with a girl named Polly.

This musical had so many funny moments. My favorite character for comical moments was Bela Zangler, a Hungarian theater director, but Polly's facial expressions were amazing. She played her part perfectly. I also was very impressed by all the dance numbers. Tap dancing isn't easy, but you wouldn't know that by watching them. Just an uplifting, good-time show. If you enjoy a good rom-com, this is a show you won't want to miss.

Also, if you've never enjoyed dinner at the Broadway Palm, I highly recommend it. They offer 3 plated options on the weekends in addition to the buffet. With soup, salad and dessert all included. I've enjoyed every meal I've had there.

Crazy For You is playing now through April 5 at Broadway Palm in Fort Myers. You can find more info and purchase tickets here