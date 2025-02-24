Dating Disasters? New Study Says Blame Your Underwear

Turns out, underwear isn’t just about comfort—it could make or break your dating life. In fact, bad underwear choices are causing dating disasters left and right. A new study from Pour Moi found that 67% of Americans have ended things with someone purely because of what they were wearing underneath. That’s right—bad boxers or tired-looking lingerie can be a dealbreaker.

For women, the top turn-off is men rocking boxers with holes or ones that look like they’ve survived way too many laundry days. About 58% said that’s an instant mood killer. Other red flags include worn-out fabric (45%), bobbled material (31%), faded colors (18%), and boxers that are way too tight (17%). Basically, if your underwear drawer looks like it belongs in a thrift store clearance bin, you're setting yourself up for one of these dating disasters.

Avoid Dating Disasters:

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Men have their complaints, too. The biggest turn-off for them is old, worn-out lingerie, with 38% saying it’s an instant vibe killer. Boxer shorts on women surprisingly rank second at 17%, followed by ill-fitting lingerie (15%), mismatched sets (12%), and quirky patterns (11%). That cute avocado-print set might make you laugh, but it might not impress your date.

Color also plays a big role in attraction. Black takes the top spot, with 33% of people calling it the sexiest. Red follows closely at 27%, while white, navy blue, and baby blue round out the top five. Apparently, the USA’s flag colors aren’t just patriotic—they’re keeping romance alive, too.

The effort gap between men and women is also pretty obvious. Nearly half of women (46%) pick out their best lingerie for a date, with 13% making sure it’s a matching set. Meanwhile, 66% of men just focus on making sure their boxers are clean. Stylish? Only 25% even try.

Bottom line? If you’re trying to impress, don’t let your underwear betray you. Toss the old stuff, pick colors that flatter you, and avoid turning your next date night into a dating disaster.