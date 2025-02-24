ContestsEvents

Dua Lipa Leads Fashion Shift From Pantless to Bralette Trend in 2025

In a Feb. 14 Instagram post, Dua Lipa showed off a black knit bralette as a top. The outfit signals a move away from 2024’s pantless trend, pushing bralettes into…

Alexandra Tapp
In a Feb. 14 Instagram post, Dua Lipa showed off a black knit bralette as a top. The outfit signals a move away from 2024's pantless trend, pushing bralettes into the fashion spotlight for 2025.

During what appears to be a Chanel photoshoot, the singer matched the knit piece with the brand's classic accessories. In doing so, she turns everyday underwear into a bold fashion statement.

Her style evolution began on New Year's Eve, when she paired a textured bralette with an overcoat. Earlier, she was seen in London wearing just rainproof leggings, embracing the pantless trend.

Dua Lipa's outfit choices typically feature luxury brands, especially Ferragamo and Prada. These picks match what other celebrities are wearing.

The pantless trend has caught on with other celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift, and Kristen Stewart. Each adds their personal style to the look.

"I want to make music that people love," she told W Magazine, hinting that her priority remains music rather than creating headlines.

The knit material makes her recent bralette more wearable on the street, though comfort seems less important than style. She showed the same commitment to fashion over practicality when rocking the pantless trend through London's rainy weather.

Fashion experts say this style change creates new possibilities for wearing undergarments as statement pieces.

