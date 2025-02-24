During festival season I try to get to as many as I can and this past Saturday I checked out Fort Myers Greek Fest, a weekend of flavor and fun.

This time of year in Southwest Florida is full of fun things to do and this weekend was no exception. There are so many festivals and events going on that sometimes it's hard to pick which to attend. I was hungry Saturday afternoon and Greek food is one of my favorites. So I decided to check out Greek Fest and I'm so glad I did.

Fort Myers Greek Fest: A Weekend Of Flavor And Fun

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Fort Myers held it's 50th annual Greek Fest this weekend. When a festival is celebrating it's 50th year, you know it's good. And now, after experiencing it for myself, I understand why it's been a tradition for so many years in a row. Between the food, the drinks, the carnival rides, live music and shopping, there was fun for the whole family.

Let's talk about the food, because Greek food is a favorite of mine. They had everything from saganaki, souvlaki, baklava, moussaka, pastichio, spanakopita and more. I went with the Greek salad with gyro on top and it was so tasty. Plus, I got a side of tzatziki to put on top and it was so garlicky and delicious, I couldn't get enough.

Marija/BBGI

I also got a side of dolmathes, which are the stuffed grape leaves and got another order to go to share with my family yesterday. I wanted to try everything!

Marija/BBGI

Also at the fest was a live band called The Aegean Duo and it was fun to see people out there on the dance floor doing traditional Greek dances. They had dance groups performing over the weekend as well.