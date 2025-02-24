Island Boys’ Franky Venegas Arrested in Naples on Gun and Drug Charges

Naples cops busted Island Boys member Franky Venegas during a traffic stop Sunday. They found modified guns and prescription pills in his possession.

A simple traffic stop got serious when police searched a yellow Corvette after Venegas blew through a stop sign. Inside a brown purse, they found what looked like Oxycodone and a gun with scratched-off serial numbers. The car's tags were also expired.

The TikTok star now sits in Collier County Jail facing several charges. Police booked him for having illegal prescription drugs and a weapon with removed identification. Police files tagged him as someone with gang ties.

When asked about it, Venegas said he had prescriptions but couldn't show any proof. He claimed none of the stuff they found was his.

This bust adds to his growing list of legal problems. He's been arrested multiple times since 2022, for everything from violent stuff to driving offenses.

Last year, he got hit with assault charges in Pompano Beach. Cops say he hit his girlfriend and pushed her into a swimming pool at a rental house.

His driving troubles peaked in May 2024. He got tickets for driving without a license and reckless driving. Records show he's tried to pass himself off as his twin when dealing with police.

He and his twin brother shot to fame making viral videos. Their short clips and music got them big on the internet.