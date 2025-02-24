If you’re looking to get into nature and take a walk on the wild side, you have to check out the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve in Fort Myers.

I’ve been living in Southwest Florida for almost 6 years, and I can’t believe it took me until last weekend to get over to the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve. For years I’ve driven by it multiple times a week on my way to the gym and finally last Monday, our day off for President’s Day, I decided to go over and take a walk. And I’m so glad I did.

Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve: A Walk On The Wild Side

Any activities outside are my favorite. Whether I’m heading to the beach, for a hike, or just for a nice walk on a beautiful day. I love that we have this amazing nature preserve right off a main road in Fort Myers, but when you’re back there it’s silent, minus the sounds of the various birds chirping or a splash in the water if a fish jumps. It truly is a perfect way to get out into nature without leaving the city.

Marija/BBGI

The walk through the park is fun and accessible for the whole family. It’s a wooden boardwalk that winds through the slough that’s easy to walk with no inclines and I saw a few wheelchairs and electric scooters going through with ease.

Marija/BBGI

I saw a lot of people with binoculars and this really is a great place for birdwatching. I was hoping to see a gator, an otter or a bear up in a tree, but no luck. Saw plenty of birds, including an owl up in a nest that a guide was pointing out to visitors. In fact, they do offer guided walks every morning at 9:30 if you want to learn a bit more about the ecosystem in the slough.

Marija/BBGI

I went on a Monday, so it was closed, but they do have an Interpretive Center to explore different exhibits, chat with volunteers, touch otter fur or bring home something fun from the gift shop.

Parking is just $1 per hour. The boardwalk is open daily from dawn to dusk. The Interpretive Center is open 10am-4pm Tuesday-Saturday.

For more info on the Six Mile Slough, click here