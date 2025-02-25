5 Superhero Shows Everyone Forgot About

Superhero shows are everywhere now. You’ve got the big names like The Flash, Daredevil, and The Boys, but not every superhero series blows up like that. A lot of them come and go so fast, you probably never even heard about them. And some of those shows? Actually pretty good.

It’s kind of wild how many solid superhero shows just flew under the radar. They had cool ideas, fun characters, and sometimes even better stories than the big ones everyone talks about. But for some reason, they just didn’t catch on. Maybe the networks didn’t push them enough, or maybe people were too busy rewatching Arrow for the tenth time.

These shows weren’t perfect, but that’s part of what made them fun. Some were a little cheesy, some were weird, but they all tried to do something different. And honestly, it’s kind of nice to watch a superhero story that’s not just another “save the world from the same villain” plot.

If you’re tired of the same old capes and catchphrases, check these out. They might not have had huge fanbases, but the people who did watch them still talk about how good they were. You might even wonder why you never heard of them before.

Here are five superhero shows you probably missed but should definitely check out.

Superhero Shows You Definitely Missed:

1. The Cape (2011)

This one was about a cop who gets framed, so he decides to become a superhero based on his son’s favorite comic book. His weapon? A tricked-out cape that can grab stuff and trip up bad guys. It only lasted one season, and I wished there were more.



2. No Ordinary Family (2010-2011)

A regular family survives a plane crash and suddenly—boom—superpowers. Dad gets super strength, mom gets super speed, the kids get their own weird abilities. It’s like The Incredibles, but live-action and with more family drama.



3. Misfits of Science (1985-1986)

Way before Marvel took over everything, this show had a team of weird superheroes, like a dude who could shrink and a guy shooting lightning from his hands. It was super '80s and kinda goofy, but that’s what made it fun.



4. M.A.N.T.I.S. (1994-1995)

Dr. Miles Hawkins, a brilliant scientist paralyzed by a police bullet, creates an exoskeleton suit to fight crime as M.A.N.T.I.S. The show had cool tech and tackled social issues, but it didn’t get the attention it deserved.

5. Birds of Prey (2002-2003)