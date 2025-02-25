If you're looking for something where your jaw will hit the floor during every episode, you have to check out Scamanda on Hulu.

Last week, I reviewed a series called Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix. If you haven't seen that one, it's a fictionalized story based on the real life story of Belle Gibson, a wellness influencer who faked having cancer for social media clout. That one had my head spinning, but just when I thought that was bad, here comes the story of Amanda Reilly, who I think was even worse with how much further she took her cancer scam.

Binge Or Bounce: Scamanda On Hulu

With all the true crime books I read and shows I watch on TV, it's very rare that I'm super surprised by things that happen in different cases. But I have to tell you, my eyes were popping out of my head throughout this entire series. And everyone I've talked to that has seen it has felt the same way.

Scamanda tells the story of Amanda C Reilly. Amanda is another one who fakes cancer, but in her case, it was all for financial gain. She is a Christian and very involved with her church, and actually got her whole congregation to support her. The amount of money she was able to get from people who felt horrible for her family and her situation and was insane. I'm talking over $100,000. I think what made me the most mad is that she obviously knew she was lying and took full advantage of those that cared for her and put their faith in the Lord, willing to do anything they could to help her. How anyone could do that is beyond me, my brain just doesn't work that way.

Not only was the story incredibly interesting, but because it was a docuseries, it included a ton of interviews with friends, a journalist, Amanda's husband's ex-wife, people she knew from church, police, a podcast host, an investigator with the IRS, a neuropsychologist and more. It was so crazy how she bamboozled everyone.