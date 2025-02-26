Actress Michelle Trachtenberg Dead at 39
Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was found dead Wednesday in a New York City apartment, according to multiple sources. Officials…
Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was found dead Wednesday in a New York City apartment, according to multiple sources. Officials say her death is not considered suspicious.
ABC News reports that Trachtenberg’s mother discovered her in the actress’s apartment near Columbus Circle just after 8 a.m. She was 39 years old.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Trachtenberg was no stranger to the spotlight. She began acting in commercials at just 3 years old and continued performing throughout her school years. By age 10, she was making regular television appearances, landing a recurring role in The Adventures of Pete & Pete (1992) and starring in Harriet the Spy (1996).
Her big break came when she joined Buffy the Vampire Slayer in its fifth season (1997) as Dawn, the younger sister of the title character. The role propelled her to worldwide fame—all before she even turned 18.
Trachtenberg's passing is a heartbreaking loss for the entertainment world and the many fans who grew up watching her on screen.