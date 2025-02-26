Yesterday we got the opportunity to talk to comedian Steve Hofstetter ahead of his show next Saturday in Fort Myers.

Budman and I are both huge comedy fans, so we get excited every time there's a chance to interview a comedian. They always have great stories when it comes to life experiences and their traveling around the world to entertain people. And when it comes to seeing stand-up live, there's something about being in a room full of people all laughing at the same thing that feels amazing. They say laughter is the best medicine, and at a live show everything else in the worlds just slips away.

Next weekend, Saturday March 8, comedian Steve Hofstetter is performing live at Alliance for the Arts. He mentioned that he's played Tampa and Naples in the past, but never Fort Myers. He's excited, and based on the comments on Facebook promoting his show, a lot of his fans are too.

I first came across Steve on Youtube and videos of him dealing with hecklers. When we asked him about those videos he said "I like to refer to those clips as the gateway drug to my comedy because people will see them and be like 'what else is this guy doing?' However now, he said the hecklers come out at only about 5% of his shows. If you're not familiar with his act, he says he is a social critic. His current set is largely about mental health. A way to talk about it, but in a comedic way, "it's got a message, but it's a punchline."

Comedian Steve Hofstetter Interview With The WiLD Bunch

You can purchase tickets for Steve's show next Saturday, March 8 at the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers here