Florida Teens Face the Wrath of Bored Lunatics

Look, if somebody is looking for trouble, do them a favor...Don’t let them find it. Unfortunately, for a few Florida teens, they found out the hard way.

This story right here? Straight-up proof that chasing crazy only makes things worse. Imagine you’re a group of Florida teens in North Fort Myers, rolling to a birthday party on a golf cart. You're minding your business, when out of nowhere—BAM!—some lunatic in an SUV throws a can of Sprite at your head. First of all, rude. Second, why?

Now, if you’ve ever been hit in the face with a cold can of soda, you know that your first instinct is not wisdom. The problem is, that instinct can lead you to do something dumb, like chasing down the same people who just proved they have bad ideas and zero sense. And that’s what happened here.

According to Gulf Coast News, a 16-year-old tried to clap back with a Red Bull (which missed), and before you know it, this thing turned into Mad Max: Golf Cart Fury Road… (Just look at those mugshots) Only instead of dystopian desert warriors, it’s just some Florida folks who really, really should’ve gone straight home.

And what do you get when you catch up with crazy punks looking for trouble? Tires popped. Wrenches flying. Blood everywhere. Seizures. Broken teeth. Birthday ruined…

Why Florida Teens Were Attacked:

Poor kids. They got beat up pretty bad by these psychos. They didn’t know that was gonna happen to them. But they should have known that it could. And to top it all off, the lady straight-up admitted she did it because she was bored. That’s the kind of energy you DO NOT engage with.

Because some men (and chicks) just want to watch the world burn. No reason, no logic… Just chaos for the fun of it. And if you step into that mess, they’ll drag you all the way down.

Moral of the story: if trouble comes knocking, pretend you’re not home. If a random lunatic throws a soda at you, keep it moving. If somebody’s driving like a maniac and looking for drama, let them be stupid by themselves.