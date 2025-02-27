If you enjoy going to theme parks, but aren't really a thrill-seeker, here are 5 rides at Universal Orlando for a low-key good time.

I absolutely love going to theme parks. Growing up in the Chicago area, as a kid, any day we got to go to Six Flags Great America was a good day. As soon as I was old enough to drive, my friends and I would get season passes and go multiple times a week. We loved the coasters, couldn't get enough of them. But as I've gotten older, while my love of theme park fun remains, my stomach can't quite handle being thrown around like I used to. And Universal is one of my favorites. So if you're like me and heading there yourself wanting to go on rides you can handle, here are 5 that are a fun, but a little more low-key.

5 Rides At Universal For A Low-Key Good Time

If you've been to Universal, you know there are a ton of fun rides there. And all kinds. From roller coasters, indoors and out, to 3D rides to those that are family-friendly. I can't do drops, spins or any of the crazy 3D rides without motion sickness setting in, but I have found 5 rides that are a great time that I can go on again and again.

E.T. Adventure- This ride is so cute and I love the concept of flying on the bike like in the movie. It's a slow-moving ride as you go on the journey with E.T. to his home planet. And let's not forget to mention how good that E.T. water smells. The queue for this one is cool too with the redwood trees and the scent of pine in the air.

2. Hogwarts Express- While some may look at as a form of transportation between Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, but it's really quite an experience. You do need a ticket to both parks to be able to board to the Hogwarts Express. This is a slow-moving train that makes you feel like you've been dropped right into the movie. While traveling from London to Hogsmeade and back the other direction, the scenery changes and it's so fun to watch. Definitely recommend checking it out!

3. The High in the Sky Seuss Trolley Train Ride- This ride is located in Islands of Adventure in Suess Landing. It's such a cute ride, and the view from up there of the park is great too. It's a slow-moving trolley ride, no crazy turns or drops, that takes you through the story of The Sneetches.

4. Fast & Furious Supercharged- This ride is so cool. Now, some may say there's nothing fast or furious about it. But for someone who doesn't like rides that get crazy, this one is super cool and you feel like you're part of the movie. Even the queue is fun with different scenes you walk through. But once you get on the bus, that's where the action is. Lots to cool things to see that are happening all around you.