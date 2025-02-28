ContestsEvents

Hidden Gem: Sunken Gardens in St. Pete

If you enjoy going to botanical gardens, you need to put the Sunken Gardens in St. Pete on your list.

Marija
If you enjoy going to botanical gardens, you need to put the Sunken Gardens in St. Pete on your list.

The weather here in Florida is absolutely amazing this time of year and perfect for outings on the weekends. I've always been a lover of the outdoors, so I try to find new things to do and explore where I enjoy nature in any way possible. I've found that botanical gardens are something I really enjoy and was researching new ones to check out and came across the Sunken Gardens in St. Pete. I call it a hidden gem because when you're driving down 4th St. N you would have no idea of the beauty set back from the street.

While I may have not been familiar with the Sunken Gardens, it doesn't mean it's a new attraction by any means. In fact, it's been around for over 100 years, making it Florida's oldest living museum. The gardens have a rich history, as this property actually started as a sinkhole that has turned into a true tropical oasis. I was blown away by the beauty of these gardens. If you've been to the botanical garden in Naples, it's not nearly as big, but it really is a beautiful escape. For me, it's not a place I could spend all day, but it made for a nice walk with plenty to look at. I was there maybe an hour and a half. The colors were unreal and depending on what time of year you go, there could be different thing blooming, so I'm looking forward to going again.

And it's not just flowers, trees, plants etc. they have animals there too. Exotic birds like macaws, cockatoos, amazon parrots and more. Also flamingos, turtles and fish.

Tickets are just $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $6 for children.

To find more info and plan your visit, click here

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
