The Oscars: 5 Films That Took Home Best Picture

The Oscars. Hollywood’s biggest night. The Super Bowl of movies. Every year, the best of the best gather in fancy clothes, pretending they aren’t nervous while waiting to hear their name called. And out of all the awards, the Best Picture category is the one. It’s the grand prize, the one that solidifies a film’s legacy forever. Win Best Picture, and your movie is etched into history.

But what exactly makes a Best Picture winner? That’s the million-dollar question. Some years, it’s a massive blockbuster that breaks records. Other years, it’s a small, artsy film that makes critics cry. Sometimes, it’s a feel-good story, and other times, it’s something so deep and depressing you need a drink afterward. There’s no formula, no guarantee. But if a film wins, it means something. It means it struck a chord.

The Oscars themselves have been around since 1929. Back then, it was a small dinner party. Now, it’s a full-blown global event with red carpets, A-listers, and way too many ad breaks. The Best Picture category has changed over time, too. More nominees, bigger competition, and a constant debate about what deserves to win. Some years, the Academy nails it. Other years, people are left scratching their heads.

One thing’s for sure: Best Picture winners don’t fade away. They get rewatched, debated, studied in film schools, and quoted for decades. Whether they made you laugh, cry, or rethink your entire existence, they all left a mark.

Now, let’s take a look at the last five films that walked away with the most coveted award in Hollywood.

The Last 5 Best Picture Winners:

"Parasite" (2020)

This South Korean thriller-comedy about class struggle took the world by storm. What starts as a clever con job turns into a jaw-dropping, unforgettable story.

"Nomadland" (2021)

A quiet, emotional film about a woman living in her van after losing everything. It’s raw, real, and somehow makes Walmart parking lots feel poetic.

"CODA" (2022)

A heartwarming coming-of-age story about a hearing girl in a deaf family. It’ll make you laugh, cry, and maybe even call your parents afterward.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2023)

This mind-bending, multiverse-jumping adventure is part sci-fi, part comedy, and somehow, one of the most emotional movies in years.

"Oppenheimer" (2024)

Christopher Nolan’s deep dive into the man who built the atomic bomb. It’s big, heavy, and stays with you long after the screen goes black.