Tommy Bohanon Foundation Plans $80,000 Scholarship Fundraiser at Fort Myers Ranch Concert Hall

This coming spring's Playmakers Tailgate Party hosted by the Tommy Bohanon Foundation will give away $80,000 in scholarships to local students. The event is happening April 11 at the Ranch Concert Hall in Fort Myers.

One high school senior will receive a recurring $40,000 scholarship. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., people attending can enjoy live music, a comedy set by R.C. Smith, local food, and both silent and live auctions.

Area schools get $65,000 in sports equipment grants, which help buy essential safety gear and training equipment for student athletes.

Tommy and Katie Bohanon started their foundation in 2017. They focus on helping young athletes ages 5 to 18 and working to help kids in poverty who need support. The Tommy Bohanon Foundation had a goal to raise $1 million in 10 years — they hit this goal this past January.

“To do what was done was incredible. We're always trying to reach for more. So now, me and Katie are setting our sights on $2 million in under 10 years,” Bohanon told Cape Coral Breeze. “We've been able to reach a lot of people. We're making sure we help as many kids in Southwest Florida as we possibly can.