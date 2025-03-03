3rd Annual Brew Fest at Cultural Park in Cape Coral

A ticket gets you access to all the beers, wine and seltzers you can drink! Feast on delicious food from a variety of food trucks, shop local vendors, wander through rows of classic cars, jam to local performers and more! It's all next Saturday, March fifteenth, one to five, at Brew Fest at Cultural Park in Cape Coral! VIP and General Admission tickets available online at cape coral museum dot org or at the door. Sponsored in part by the Community Foundation and Fort Myers Islands, Beaches, and Neighborhoods.