Get Ready For The Ultimate NASCAR Weekend
High Stakes, Unforgettable ActionFeel the thrill of every lap at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where every turn could be the difference between victory and defeat. Watch as top drivers push their limits…
Feel the thrill of every lap at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where every turn could be the difference between victory and defeat. Watch as top drivers push their limits in an electrifying atmosphere, where high-stakes competition guarantees heart-pounding moments. Homestead-Miami Speedway becomes the ultimate battleground for NASCAR superstars
Listen to B1039 for a chance to win tickets to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff (3/21), NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff doubleheader (3/22) or the HMS NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race (3/23)
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: Minimum of 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets to one of the 3 race days
- What the prize value is: Price will vary based on race
- Who is providing the prize: NASCAR