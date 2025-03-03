ContestsEvents

Get Ready For The Ultimate NASCAR Weekend

High Stakes, Unforgettable ActionFeel the thrill of every lap at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where every turn could be the difference between victory and defeat. Watch as top drivers push their limits…

Feel the thrill of every lap at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where every turn could be the difference between victory and defeat. Watch as top drivers push their limits in an electrifying atmosphere, where high-stakes competition guarantees heart-pounding moments. Homestead-Miami Speedway becomes the ultimate battleground for NASCAR superstars

Listen to B1039 for a chance to win tickets to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff (3/21), NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff doubleheader (3/22) or the HMS NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race (3/23)

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 3/3/25 - 3/7/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-3p
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: Minimum of 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets to one of the 3 race days
  • What the prize value is: Price will vary based on race
  • Who is providing the prize:  NASCAR
NASCAR
