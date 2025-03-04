The day of the year where we can all be Irish is just around the corner and here are 5 St. Patrick's Day drinks to enjoy if you don't like beer or whiskey.

St. Patrick's Day is just a few weeks away. March 17 is a day many people look forward to whether they're Irish or not. Being from Chicago, it was always my 2nd favorite holiday to 4th of July. We would head into the city where they dyed the river green, watch the South Side parade and then head downtown for an all day bar crawl. So many amazing memories of nothing but fun that day. And when you think of the drinks consumed, you probably think green beer and Irish whiskey, but they're not for everyone. TikTok has so many, but if you're looking for something festive, I've put together a list of 5 drinks to enjoy.

5 St. Patrick's Day Drinks To Enjoy If You Don't Like Beer Or Whiskey

St Paddy's Day Mimosa- if you enjoy a mimosa with brunch, this will look great on the 'gram and you won't have to stray too far from what you know and love. This take champs and OJ with just a little bit of blue Curacao to make it green

2. Lucky Leprechaun- This one is for vodka lovers who enjoy a refreshing fruity drink. Vodka with pineapple, orange and lime juice and a bit of blue Curacao for color.

3. Lucky Punch- This one is shown without alcohol, so would make a great mocktail as well, but add some rum or some vodka to the mix and you've got a celebratory cocktail.

4. St. Patrick's Day shots- if you want to take these up a notch, not only do they sound delicious with Midori and Bailey's, but festive too!

5. St. Patrick's Day Sunrise- vodka, Malibu, pineapple juice and blue Curacao for color will get your day started in no time.