ContestsEvents

Fort Myers Program Offers Free Professional Headshots to Job Seekers With Criminal Records

At the Mugshots to Headshots event in Fort Myers, people with criminal records got free professional headshots. The city supported this life-changing program at Alliance for the Arts with an $8,500 grant. “We want them…

Rebecca Allen
Cheerful caucasian young man entrepreneur in office building close-up
Getty Royalty Free

At the Mugshots to Headshots event in Fort Myers, people with criminal records got free professional headshots. The city supported this life-changing program at Alliance for the Arts with an $8,500 grant.

"We want them to feel amazing from head to toe. We want them to look beautiful,” Alma Bruffy, founder of SWFL Headshots, told Fox 4. “We want them to be dressed for the part.”

SWFL Headshots set up the space with styling areas, photography gear, and racks of work clothes. Besides looking good, people got help writing resumes and meeting possible employers.

“It's the first time I've ever had (makeup) done and I feel amazing,” Fort Myers resident Hiedi White told Fox 4. “I feel like Cinderella. For me, it's to go from dope to hope."

Old convictions keep many qualified workers from getting jobs. Many participants, like Iain Ocasio, talked about facing job discrimination because of his record.

Partners Bob Ahrens and Bruffy at SWFL Headshots plan to expand their work to other parts of Florida.

Fort Myers
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Close-up shot of female volunteer holds on hands dog in shelter
Local NewsCape Coral Animal Shelter Breaks Ground on 19,000-Square-Foot ExpansionRebecca Allen
The UF Archway known as the UF Arch on Friday, May 3, 2024 at the Heavener Hall at the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.
Local NewsFlorida Named Best State for Education in 2024, UF Takes Top Spot With 24% Acceptance RateRebecca Allen
Close up head shot happy millennial mother and small adorable sincere child daughter showing heart symbol with fingers, candid two generations family demonstrating loving feelings, relations concept.
Local NewsNew Foster Home Opens in San Carlos Park for Kids Ages 10-17Rebecca Allen
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect