Fort Myers Program Offers Free Professional Headshots to Job Seekers With Criminal Records

At the Mugshots to Headshots event in Fort Myers, people with criminal records got free professional headshots. The city supported this life-changing program at Alliance for the Arts with an $8,500 grant.

"We want them to feel amazing from head to toe. We want them to look beautiful,” Alma Bruffy, founder of SWFL Headshots, told Fox 4. “We want them to be dressed for the part.”

SWFL Headshots set up the space with styling areas, photography gear, and racks of work clothes. Besides looking good, people got help writing resumes and meeting possible employers.

“It's the first time I've ever had (makeup) done and I feel amazing,” Fort Myers resident Hiedi White told Fox 4. “I feel like Cinderella. For me, it's to go from dope to hope."

Old convictions keep many qualified workers from getting jobs. Many participants, like Iain Ocasio, talked about facing job discrimination because of his record.