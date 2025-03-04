Lady Gaga Plans for 2025 Motherhood With Fiancé Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga plans to start a family in 2025 with Michael Polansky, who proposed in April 2024. After dating for five years, she is ready to trade touring for parenthood.

Gaga has focused on a healthier lifestyle including eating healthier and getting enough sleep.

Both want to parent differently than how they grew up. They're planning a more relaxed approach without strict rules for their kids. Instead, they want to focus on care and empathy.

Their nursery plans reflect this mindset, with gender-neutral colors and designs. This fits with Gaga's longtime support of inclusion.

With partying and smoking behind her, Gag is now focused on creating a healthy home for her future kids.

It's a new chapter for the singer, who wants to spend less time performing and more time at home.

"This is new era for Gaga — she is going back to her music roots, staying focused on her acting — and also building as blissful a life as she can with Michael, which seems sure to involve kids in their future,” a source close to the singer told RadarOnline.com.

She's not alone in this choice. Many celebrities are now putting family before their careers.

Polansky adds stability to their relationship. "You are a special human being when the cameras aren't on you. And I get to see that all the time,” he told her, according to The International News.