Lady Gaga Plans for 2025 Motherhood With Fiancé Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga plans to start a family in 2025 with Michael Polansky, who proposed in April 2024. After dating for five years, she is ready to trade touring for parenthood.
Gaga has focused on a healthier lifestyle including eating healthier and getting enough sleep.
Both want to parent differently than how they grew up. They're planning a more relaxed approach without strict rules for their kids. Instead, they want to focus on care and empathy.
Their nursery plans reflect this mindset, with gender-neutral colors and designs. This fits with Gaga's longtime support of inclusion.
With partying and smoking behind her, Gag is now focused on creating a healthy home for her future kids.
It's a new chapter for the singer, who wants to spend less time performing and more time at home.
"This is new era for Gaga — she is going back to her music roots, staying focused on her acting — and also building as blissful a life as she can with Michael, which seems sure to involve kids in their future,” a source close to the singer told RadarOnline.com.
She's not alone in this choice. Many celebrities are now putting family before their careers.
Polansky adds stability to their relationship. "You are a special human being when the cameras aren't on you. And I get to see that all the time,” he told her, according to The International News.
Gaga is still speaking up about important issues. Making sure her mental health is strong is her top priority as a future mom.