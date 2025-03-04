ContestsEvents

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Launches Six New Lipglosses

Fenty Beauty is introducing six new additions to its Gloss Bomb Stix lip collection. The new lineup includes C U in Maui, Fenty Glow, Flamingo Fling, Fu$$y, Hot Chocolit, and…

Rebecca Allen
Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty's newest product launch
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Fenty Beauty is introducing six new additions to its Gloss Bomb Stix lip collection.

The new lineup includes C U in Maui, Fenty Glow, Flamingo Fling, Fu$$y, Hot Chocolit, and Icy Amethy$t. Each gloss contains the moisturizing ingredients squalane, kiwi oil, vitamin E, and shea to keep lips hydrated for up to eight hours.

Moving away from sticky textures, these glosses feel smooth and silky on application. One layer creates a gentle gloss, while building layers produce dramatic, eye-catching results. They have a sweet peach-vanilla scent.

This release aligns with Rihanna's upcoming ninth album and the spring season's biggest trend: glowy, pearlescent lip looks.

Since launching in 2017, the Fenty brand has changed how we think about beauty. By creating shades for everyone, it's become one of the most successful celebrity makeup brands.

“Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different,” Rihanna told HELLO!

These new glosses blend luxury with effectiveness. The modern packaging is attractive while keeping the quality formula safe inside.

Fenty BeautyRihanna
Rebecca AllenWriter
Related Stories
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are seen at Hotel Excelsior during the 81st Venice International Film Festival
MusicLady Gaga Plans for 2025 Motherhood With Fiancé Michael PolanskyRebecca Allen
Dua Lipa poses in the press room during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 4Yvette Delacruz
Jennifer Lopez wearing a sheer dress with lace detailing during the 2011 American Music Awards
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: March 3Yvette Delacruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect