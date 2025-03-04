Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Launches Six New Lipglosses

Fenty Beauty is introducing six new additions to its Gloss Bomb Stix lip collection.

The new lineup includes C U in Maui, Fenty Glow, Flamingo Fling, Fu$$y, Hot Chocolit, and Icy Amethy$t. Each gloss contains the moisturizing ingredients squalane, kiwi oil, vitamin E, and shea to keep lips hydrated for up to eight hours.

Moving away from sticky textures, these glosses feel smooth and silky on application. One layer creates a gentle gloss, while building layers produce dramatic, eye-catching results. They have a sweet peach-vanilla scent.

This release aligns with Rihanna's upcoming ninth album and the spring season's biggest trend: glowy, pearlescent lip looks.

Since launching in 2017, the Fenty brand has changed how we think about beauty. By creating shades for everyone, it's become one of the most successful celebrity makeup brands.

“Makeup is there for you to have fun with. It should never feel like pressure. It should never feel like a uniform. Feel free to take chances, and take risks, and dare to do something new or different,” Rihanna told HELLO!