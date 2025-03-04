This Day in Top 40 History: March 4

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

March 4 has proven to be a significant day in Top 40 history, marked by hit album releases, unforgettable tour performances, exclusive magazine interviews, and even runway modeling moments.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are a few of hits and milestones we saw on March 4.

1974: Swedish pop group ABBA released their album Waterloo in Sweden. ABBA was one of the most popular and best-selling musical pop groups of all time, and the release of the album launched their international career.

Swedish pop group ABBA released their album Waterloo in Sweden. ABBA was one of the most popular and best-selling musical pop groups of all time, and the release of the album launched their international career. 2020: Pop star Post Malone performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for his Runaway Tour.

Pop star Post Malone performs at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for his Runaway Tour. 2023: Katy Perry performed at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of her Play residency. During her residency, she performed 80 shows.

Cultural Milestones

Music artists often have an influence on pop culture, such as:

2004: Beyoncé posed for the cover of the music magazine Rolling Stone. In her cover story, she talked about her fame and future plans as a pop star. Today, Beyoncé is also a country star.

Beyoncé posed for the cover of the music magazine Rolling Stone. In her cover story, she talked about her fame and future plans as a pop star. Today, Beyoncé is also a country star. 2011: Lady Gaga performed at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York, for The Monster Ball Tour. Fans and music industry analysts have praised the concert tour and noted Lady Gaga's influence on future pop stars.

Lady Gaga performed at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, New York, for The Monster Ball Tour. Fans and music industry analysts have praised the concert tour and noted Lady Gaga's influence on future pop stars. 2024: Singer Sam Smith walked the runway for Vivienne Westwood's fashion show in Paris, France. Smith modeled two looks from the fashion house's rebellious line of wear.

Notable Recordings and Performances

March 4 has witnessed notable performances in Top 40 music history, including:

2023: Adele held a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends with Adele residency.

Adele held a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of her Weekends with Adele residency. 2022: Dua Lipa performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This was part of her Future Nostalgia Tour.

Dua Lipa performed at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This was part of her Future Nostalgia Tour. 2021: Ashe and Finneas sang "Till Forever Falls Apart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This notable performance was filmed using the stunning backdrop of Malibu, California.

Ashe and Finneas sang "Till Forever Falls Apart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live. This notable performance was filmed using the stunning backdrop of Malibu, California. 2022: The Weeknd held a performance at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, during his 104-date global tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Addiction and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) have challenged the music industry:

1993: Pop star Whitney Houston and her husband, Bobby Brown, welcomed their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Both Houston and Brown battled addiction throughout their marriage.

Pop star Whitney Houston and her husband, Bobby Brown, welcomed their daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown. Both Houston and Brown battled addiction throughout their marriage. 2022: Pop star Britney Spears shared on her Instagram account a happy birthday message to her then-husband Sam Asghari, stating she wanted to start a family with him.