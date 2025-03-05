Batman Forever: Over-the-Top, Silly, and Kind of Awesome

Lately, I’ve been on a quest—a flu-induced journey through some of the most questionable superhero movies ever made. Why not? I'm stuck home with a flu, what else can I do? So, my journey began when I rewatched Superman Returns, expecting a snooze-fest, but instead, I loved it. That got me thinking... What other so-called bad superhero movies have I unfairly written off? That’s how I ended up pressing play on Batman Forever.

Now, I remembered this movie being nuts, but rewatching it? It’s even crazier than I thought. This isn’t just a Batman movie, it’s a full-blown glowstick-fueled fever dream. Trust me, I know. I currently have a fairly high fever. Okay, so Gotham looks like it was designed by a rave DJ, Val Kilmer’s Batman has the personality of a manila folder, and Jim Carrey’s Riddler is operating at cartoon supervillain energy levels. Then there’s Tommy Lee Jones as Two-Face, who is somehow more ridiculous than Carrey.

And yet… I kind of loved every second of it. Unlike today’s hyper-serious Batman films, Batman Forever is a reminder that sometimes, superhero movies can just be fun. It’s goofy, it’s colorful, and it’s so unapologetically ‘90s that it should come with a free pack of Gushers.

Is it a good movie? Not exactly. But is it entertaining as hell? Absolutely. So let’s break down the five wildest, most ridiculous, and straight-up hilarious moments that make Batman Forever worth watching again.

5 Scenes That Prove Batman Forever Is Pure ‘90s Madness:

1. The Bank Heist Gone Wrong

This movie wastes no time throwing you into the chaos. Two-Face is robbing a bank, Batman swoops in, and before you know it, there's a helicopter crashing into the Statue of Liberty. Everything is loud, flashy, and completely extra—which is exactly what you want from ‘90s Batman.

2. The Birth of the Riddler

Jim Carrey turns the dial up to 1,000 as Edward Nygma, a Wayne Enterprises scientist with a dangerous obsession. After getting shut down by Bruce, he snaps, murders his boss, and starts leaving riddles like a psycho. It’s the most unhinged villain origin ever, and it’s glorious.

3. The Neon Gang Fight

At one point, Dick Grayson—aka future Robin—ends up in a blacklight gang fight straight out of a bad music video. Batman jumps in to save the day, but the real star is the absurdly glowing face paint on every single thug. This is peak ‘90s, and I wouldn’t change a thing.

4. The Batmobile’s Vertical Climb

Because driving on the road is boring, Batman literally makes the Batmobile drive up the side of a building to escape a gang. The logic? Nonexistent. The cool factor? Off the charts.

5. The Final Showdown at Riddler’s Lair

By the time we hit the grand finale, the movie is at maximum chaos. The Riddler has gone full game show host, Two-Face is flipping coins like it’s his last day in Vegas, and Batman has to choose between saving Robin or Chase. It’s dramatic, it’s goofy, and it’s everything you’d expect from a Batman Forever climax.