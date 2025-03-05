Superman Returns: 5 Moments That Prove It’s Underrated

Alright, so I was laid up on the couch, feeling like death warmed over. The flu had me down bad—sweating, shivering, the whole nine yards. So what do you do when you’re too sick to move? You throw on some comfort movies. For me, that meant diving back into some classic superhero flicks. I had my tea, my blanket, and a solid lineup. That’s when I decided to give Superman Returns another shot.

Now, I know this movie catches a lot of flak, but hear me out. Watching it again, in my fever-dream state, I realized something: it actually has some straight-up legendary moments. Yeah, the pacing drags in places, and it doesn’t have wall-to-wall action, but when it hits, it hits. Brandon Routh had to step into the shadow of Christopher Reeve, and honestly? He nailed it. He brought that quiet, heroic energy that Superman is all about. Plus, Kevin Spacey’s Lex Luthor? Petty, evil, and straight-up hilarious at times. Dude was out here scamming old ladies, plotting world domination, and throwing tantrums like a billionaire with a bad investment.

But what really made me sit up (or at least roll over and pay attention) were the big moments. The ones that remind you why Superman is that guy. The rescues, the impossible feats of strength, it all just works. And honestly? It made me feel a little better. Like, if Superman can lift an entire continent made of Kryptonite, maybe I can survive this flu. So let’s get into it. Here are five of the best scenes that made me realize Superman Returns is way better than people give it credit for.

5 Best Scenes in Superman Returns:

1. The Plane Rescue

This was the moment that let us know Superman was back. A plane is going down, people are screaming, and just when it looks like all hope is lost, BOOM—Superman swoops in. He catches the nose of the plane, gently lands it in a packed baseball stadium, and hits ‘em with the, “I hope this doesn’t put you off flying” line. Absolute legend.



2. The Bullet to the Eye

There’s tough, and then there’s Superman tough. Some goon pulls out a minigun, unloads on Superman, and he doesn’t even flinch. Then, for the grand finale, the dude fires a bullet straight at his eye—and it just crumples. If that ain’t the coldest flex in superhero history, I don’t know what is.



3. Superman and Lois’ Flight

Superman and Lois have history, and this got me right in the feels. They take a quiet flight over the city, just like the good old days, except now there’s tension... Superman’s been gone, Lois has moved on, and things are complicated. It’s a reminder that even Superman can’t fix everything with super strength.





4. Catching the Daily Planet Globe

Metropolis is falling apart, and people are running for their lives. Then, out of nowhere, the giant Daily Planet globe starts crashing down. Just when it’s about to flatten everyone, Superman catches it like it’s nothing. It’s classic superhero stuff, and it never gets old.



5. Lifting New Krypton

Lex Luthor’s evil plan actually works, and now there’s a whole damn continent made of Kryptonite. Superman, being Superman, doesn’t even hesitate—he lifts the whole thing and flies it into space. He nearly dies doing it, but that’s what makes him the hero we all know and love.