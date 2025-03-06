Fort Myers Cafe Serving The Viral Dubai Strawberries

ContestsEvents

I'm not always into social media trends, but when I first came across the Dubai strawberries I knew I had to find them. A friend of mine owns a charcuterie business in Wisconsin and she put them on her menu. Sadly, she informed me that they don't ship well. So I started scouring the internet to see where I could find them in Southwest Florida. And sure enough, a cafe right around the corner from my house in Fort Myers just added them to their menu.

Big Energy Cafe is on Gladiolus in the shopping center at the corner of Winkler. They just rolled out a new HOLA, HABIBI! menu and on it, the viral Dubai strawberries. Now, if you're not familiar, it's a cup of strawberries and on top is warm chocolate and pistachio knafeh with kataifi on top, which is shredded filo pastry. Let me tell you that this is the perfect combination. The textures are so good together and the warmth of the chocolate and pistachio together over strawberries is the perfect combination. I was absolutely blown away and now understand why this has gone viral.

It's very very rich, so while I got the 16oz cup, I couldn't eat it all in one sitting, so the 10oz would've been perfect. When put in the fridge, the chocolate hardened up, but 25 seconds in the microwave to get it all melty again was perfect. I will also say that it's not a cheap treat, but totally worth it. The 16oz was $21 and the 10oz is $13. I'll definitely be back for more!

