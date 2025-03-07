One of my favorite weekend hobbies is kayaking in Florida, however, there's a new fear that's been unlocked on the water.

Ever since I moved to Fort Myers nearly 6 years ago, I took up kayaking. It's become one of my favorite things to do. Not only is being out in the sunshine always good, but there's something so peaceful about being on the water. I usually go by myself too, so it's just me and the sounds of the birds chirping and waves splashing. My favorite place to go is the Estero River. I usually rent from Estero River Outfitters and head out in either direction for a paddle, which also makes for good exercise too. But I go all over the area. I also try to get out on a kayak when I take vacations to other places as well. I've always been comfortable on a kayak. But after hearing what happened to one Florida woman this week, a new fear has been unlocked.

Kayaking in Florida: A New Fear Unlocked on the Water

While I've been kayaking I've seen plenty of birds and turtles, even once I saw a manatee and a dolphin. While I know that gators are a huge part of nature in Florida, I've never really thought of them as a possible threat while I've been in a kayak. Maybe in my mind that the kayak would protect me. Until now.

Earlier this week a woman was kayaking with a large group of people in Polk County and got bit on the elbow by an alligator. According to Fox13, the group was going through a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake when she was bit. Another man had his life vest taken by the gator as well. Thankfully there were plenty of people there to help until first responders arrived to take her to the hospital, but this had to be an absolutely terrifying situation. And I'm sure one that no one would've expected.

Just a reminder when you're out on any body of water in Florida to be aware and be careful!