St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of sun, fun, music, and the luck of the Irish on beautiful Fort Myers Beach!

Enter below for a chance to win a 2-night stay at Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa

Live Music All Weekend Long: Enjoy the sounds of live bands playing all weekend at Cabanas Beach Bar – the best spot for beachside tunes and great vibes!

St. Patty’s Day Drink Specials: Sip on ice cold beers, Irish cocktails, and exclusive drink specials, all while soaking up the sun at Cabanas!

Beachfront Fun: Celebrate the holiday with your toes in the sand, a cold drink in hand, and live music to keep the party going!

Lucky Deals: From drinks specials to food specials, there’s a little luck of the Irish in every sip and bite at Diamond Head this weekend.

Perfect Beach Escape: Whether you're here for the music, the drinks, or the beach, Diamond Head offers the perfect setting for your St. Patrick’s Day getaway.

Family-Friendly & Fun for All: While the adults enjoy the drinks and music, the kids can play in the sand – it’s the ultimate family-friendly St. Patty’s Day celebration.

Don’t Miss the Weekend Party: The Cabana’s on the beach is the place to be for all your St. Patrick’s Day festivities, with the perfect blend of relaxation and celebration.

Book Your Stay Now: Grab your spot at Diamond Head Beach Resort and enjoy a beachfront room, stunning views, and a weekend full of fun, music, and a little luck of the Irish!

Enter Your Email Here

Material Terms - Online