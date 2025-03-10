St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa
Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of sun, fun, music, and the luck of the Irish on beautiful Fort Myers Beach!
Enter below for a chance to win a 2-night stay at Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa
Live Music All Weekend Long: Enjoy the sounds of live bands playing all weekend at Cabanas Beach Bar – the best spot for beachside tunes and great vibes!
St. Patty’s Day Drink Specials: Sip on ice cold beers, Irish cocktails, and exclusive drink specials, all while soaking up the sun at Cabanas!
Beachfront Fun: Celebrate the holiday with your toes in the sand, a cold drink in hand, and live music to keep the party going!
Lucky Deals: From drinks specials to food specials, there’s a little luck of the Irish in every sip and bite at Diamond Head this weekend.
Perfect Beach Escape: Whether you're here for the music, the drinks, or the beach, Diamond Head offers the perfect setting for your St. Patrick’s Day getaway.
Family-Friendly & Fun for All: While the adults enjoy the drinks and music, the kids can play in the sand – it’s the ultimate family-friendly St. Patty’s Day celebration.
Don’t Miss the Weekend Party: The Cabana’s on the beach is the place to be for all your St. Patrick’s Day festivities, with the perfect blend of relaxation and celebration.
Book Your Stay Now: Grab your spot at Diamond Head Beach Resort and enjoy a beachfront room, stunning views, and a weekend full of fun, music, and a little luck of the Irish!
Material Terms - Online
- How to enter: Enter to Win
- Dates of contest: 3/10/25 - 3/16/25
- How winner is being selected: Random Draw
- When the winner is being selected: 3/17/25
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 1
- What the prize is: 2 night stay at Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa
- What the prize value is: $875
- Who is providing the prize: Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa