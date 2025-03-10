Weekend Event In Bonita Springs Had Kids Bouncing Off The Walls

Every weekend during this time of year has so much going on and one event in Bonita Springs had kids literally bouncing off the walls.

Friday was the kickoff to Big Bounce America in Bonita Springs featuring the World's Largest Bounce House. I had seen pictures and video of the event before, so I decided I had to check it out in person. I attended the media preview on Friday before the doors opened and just seeing people in line, you could feel the excitement in the air. I've always loved bounce houses, but these at Big Bounce America were absolutely massive, I've never seen anything like it.

Big Bounce America was set up right at the corner of Bonita Beach Road and Old 41 where they have had other festivals and shows and it really was the perfect place for it. Driving by, you could tell these bounce houses were huge, but until I actually got inside of them, I didn't realize just how huge. It was such a blast, I felt like a kid again. They had all different sessions for different age groups, including yes, adult sessions. Let's just say bounce houses at 40 feel a little different than bounce houses at 4. It takes a lot out of you! I was laughing so much while I was jumping and at one point trying to get on a big inflatable wrecking ball. Let's just say it looked easier than it was. Seriously, so much fun.

There was quite a variety too from the World's Largest Bounce House that definitely lives up to it's name to The Giant which was a huge obstacle course. Also Sport Slam that was, as you can imagine, sports themed filled with different balls to play with and a really cool deep sea foam party bouncer called OctoBlast.

